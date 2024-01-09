Irish teenager McMahon stays in hunt for Olympic spot despite gear damage setback

IRISH TEENAGE SAILING star Eve McMahon remains in the qualification hunt for this summer’s Olympic Games at the 2024 ILCA6 Women’s World Championship in Argentina.

Seven places are up for grabs at the first major Olympic-class World Championship of 2024 in Mar del Plata. McMahon is currently in 20th place overall, with two days remaining.

A broken steering tiller at the start of the opening Gold fleet race yesterday was an unexpected setback for the 19-year-old, who was forced to miss the race despite an immediate replacement for the damaged gear.

After a long wait, McMahon held her nerve for the second race of the day, finishing 18th in the 52-boat fleet.

“Eve’s tiller-extension joint sheared right on the start line so she was unable to complete the race,” Irish Sailing head coach Rory Fitzpatrick said.

“It was an unusual one but these things happen. We’re prepared for a regatta that doesn’t go according to plan and she bounced back from it well by putting in a decent second race.”

The Howth Yacht Clubwoman made a strong start to proceedings over the weekend, regularly finishing in 19th place and moving from 37th to 20th overall on day two as she booked her ticket to the Gold fleet finals series.

The reigning U21 world champion is one of The 42′s Irish sportswomen to watch in 2024.

Organisers will attempt to stage three races in Mar del Plata on Tuesday, given the unreliable weather patterns of recent days.