Irish teenager McMahon secures qualification for Paris Olympics

IRISH TEENAGE SAILING star Eve McMahon has secured Olympic qualification at the 2024 ILCA6 Women’s World Championship in Argentina.

With seven places up for grabs at the first major Olympic-class World Championship of 2024 in Mar del Plata, McMahon secured a nation place for the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing regatta for the women’s single-handed event with a race to spare. Official confirmation is expected after the event concludes later today.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old is the sole Irish contender in the class at senior level, and so will be put forward by Irish Sailing to the Olympic Federation of Ireland to compete at the 2024 Games.

Ireland now have boats qualified across three disciplines for Paris next summer.

Finn Lynch was the first senior athlete to qualify, making the cut for the men’s single-handed event last August. In November, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove qualified for the men’s skiff event. Both events will face a trials series to decide on nominations to the OFI at a series of regattas in the spring.

Howth sailor McMahon is in her debut year at senior level, having won an U21 world championship title in the ILCA6 class in October.

The world championships were the second qualification opportunity for seven nations to win places. McMahon’s boat currently lies second going into the final day, with sixth place the worst she can now possibly score.

“Eve is definitely capable of better performance in terms of the world championships but to secure qualification she’s had to start races very conservatively just to give herself an advantage,” said Rory Fitzpatrick, Irish Sailing head coach.

“With one more race to go, she’s going to keep it simple and get around the track fast.”