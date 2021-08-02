Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 2 August 2021
Advertisement

Austin O'Connor qualifies for individual eventing final as Team Ireland finish eighth

O’Connor’s final is slated for 12.45pm today.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 2 Aug 2021, 11:41 AM
47 minutes ago 712 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5512911
Austin O'Connor and Colorado Blue.
Image: Libby Law/INPHO
Austin O'Connor and Colorado Blue.
Austin O'Connor and Colorado Blue.
Image: Libby Law/INPHO

AUSTIN O’CONNOR AND Colorado Blue have secured a place in the individual eventing final, finishing within the qualifying rank of the top 25. 

O’Connor ranked 17th after today’s Show Jumping phase, finishing with four faults and an overall score of 42.00. The final is slated for later today, at 12.45pm Irish time. 

Compatriots Sam Watson and Sarah Ennis missed out on a place in the final, finishing in 29th and 35th place respectively. Watson had eight faults atop Tullabeg Flamenco and finished on an overall score of 55.30. 

Sarah Ennis and Houseware Woodcourt Garrison, meanwhile, had four faults in the Show Jumping phase and finished with a total score of 79.70. 

Ireland ultimately ranked eighth in the team stands, with the gold medal won by Great Britain. Australia took silver and France bronze.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie