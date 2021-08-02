Austin O'Connor qualifies for individual eventing final as Team Ireland finish eighth

AUSTIN O’CONNOR AND Colorado Blue have secured a place in the individual eventing final, finishing within the qualifying rank of the top 25.

O’Connor ranked 17th after today’s Show Jumping phase, finishing with four faults and an overall score of 42.00. The final is slated for later today, at 12.45pm Irish time.

Compatriots Sam Watson and Sarah Ennis missed out on a place in the final, finishing in 29th and 35th place respectively. Watson had eight faults atop Tullabeg Flamenco and finished on an overall score of 55.30.

Sarah Ennis and Houseware Woodcourt Garrison, meanwhile, had four faults in the Show Jumping phase and finished with a total score of 79.70.

Ireland ultimately ranked eighth in the team stands, with the gold medal won by Great Britain. Australia took silver and France bronze.