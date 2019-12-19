This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Everton keep Ferguson in place for Arsenal clash as Ancelotti appointment nears

Big news for ballboys.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 10:44 PM
38 minutes ago 663 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4942397
Duncan Ferguson will be in charge of Everton against Arsenal.
Duncan Ferguson will be in charge of Everton against Arsenal.
Duncan Ferguson will be in charge of Everton against Arsenal.

EVERTON HAVE CONFIRMED Duncan Ferguson will remain in charge for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at Goodison Park, as Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment reportedly draws closer.

Ferguson has been in interim control since Marco Silva was dismissed on 5 December in the wake of a 5-2 hammering at the hands of Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Fan favourite Ferguson led the Toffees to a 3-1 victory over Chelsea in his first match, before claiming a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Everton exited the EFL Cup with a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to in-form Leicester City in midweek.

Ancelotti, who was sacked by Napoli on 10 December, seems set to take over, with the ex-Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach presenting a real coup for struggling Everton should they secure his signature as expected.

However, while Ancelotti has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract, he will not be at the helm for Saturday’s meeting with Arsenal, who look set to have a new manager themselves for the fixture, with former Everton midfielder Mikel Arteta in line to replace Unai Emery.

Ferguson will instead continue, with Everton announcing the Scot will again be assisted by coaches John Ebbrell, Francis Jeffers and Alan Kelly.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League but only four points behind the Gunners, who occupy a top-half spot. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie