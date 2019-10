Hendrick celebrates after giving Burnley the lead. Source: Anthony Devlin

EVERTON MANAGER MARCO Silva is also under mounting pressure following a 1-0 defeat at Burnley that left his team fourth bottom.

Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick got Burnley’s 72nd minute winner after Everton had Seamus Coleman sent off early in the second half for a crude lunge on Dwight McNeil.

It is the first time Everton have lost four successive league games in four years.

