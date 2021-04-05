BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Monday 5 April 2021
Advertisement

Coleman assist for Everton but Batshuayi equaliser for Crystal Palace dents European hopes

James Rodriguez marked his return to the side with his 100th goal in European club football in the 56th minute.

By Press Association Monday 5 Apr 2021, 8:28 PM
52 minutes ago 1,120 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5401437
Seamus Coleman celebrates when James Rodriguez scored Everton's opener.
Image: PA
Seamus Coleman celebrates when James Rodriguez scored Everton's opener.
Seamus Coleman celebrates when James Rodriguez scored Everton's opener.
Image: PA

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBSTITUTE Michy Batshuayi scored a late equaliser to put a significant dent in Everton’s hopes of European football as the sides drew 1-1.

Hosts Everton had missed a number of chances in the first half before playmaker James Rodriguez marked his return to the side with his 100th goal in European club football in the 56th minute, set up by Ireland captain Seamus Coleman

However, Palace’s on-loan Chelsea striker Batshuayi converted an angled drive four minutes from time just moments after coming off the bench, to leave Carlo Ancelotti’s side to regret squandering missed opportunities.

Everton still have a game in hand on all their rivals chasing Europe and also the top four but this was a match the Italian had suggested they had to win to maintain the pressure.

It means they stay in eighth and remain outsiders in a tight race in which any failure to capitalise on opportunities will be costly.

The Bank Holiday had looked like being a good one for them after Rodriguez, absent for six weeks as the club sought to rectify a niggling calf problem, had made the breakthrough.

In squeezing a shot inside the unsighted Vicente Guaita’s left-hand post the Colombia international scored Everton’s first second-half Premier League goal since the Merseyside derby in mid-October after previously failing with 51 attempts in 11 matches.

Rodriguez has been directly involved in eight goals (five goals, three assists) in nine Premier League starts at Goodison this season and he could well be the key to their success, with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin misfiring.

He may have missed five matches during his absence but Everton had won just two and came into this game on the back of three successive defeats in all competitions.

His goal, when it eventually came, was not the sweetest of strikes but finished off a move in which left wing-back Lucas Digne’s cross was turned goalwards by substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson, saved by Guaita but returned into the danger area by the Toffees’ other wing-back Seamus Coleman for the Colombian to thread a shot around a crowd of legs.

It finally sparked Palace, still without a win in 13 meetings with the Toffees, into life after almost an hour of containment, and Eberechi Eze, from distance, and Wilfried Zaha both forced Robin Olsen to make saves.

But it was Batshuayi, who on recent international duty with Belgium had said he had the trust of his country but not his club, who struck within two minutes of coming on to make it just one victory in eight home league matches for Everton.

That is likely to be their Achilles heel as at this stage of the season results mean more than performances and it will be even more frustrating after a first half lacking in quality up front, with Richarlison particularly culpable.

The Brazil international could have had a hat-trick but the fortnight’s break for internationals – in which he was not involved – appeared to have dulled his senses rather than sharpened them.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Richarlison twice headed over, shot at Guaita and inexplicably tried to square a pass to Calvert-Lewin as he bore down on goal – although a delayed offside flag spared his blushes.

His frustrations manifested themselves in a free-kick shortly before half-time when, having been the player fouled, he refused to defer to regular set-piece specialists Sigurdsson, Digne or Rodriguez despite the pleadings of Digne, and promptly fired wide.

Calvert-Lewin also seemed to be adversely effected despite two goals for England against San Marino, as he also failed to beat Guaita one-on-one as he charged to the edge of his area.

Andre Gomes had created the most chances from deep but his replacement by Sigurdsson just past the half-hour meant all Ancelotti’s first-choice midfield is now currently injured.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie