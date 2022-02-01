Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 1 February 2022
Advertisement

We can do great things together – Dele Alli excited to work with Frank Lampard

The England midfielder has joined new Toffees boss Lampard at Goodison Park after spending seven years at Tottenham.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 12:50 PM
5 minutes ago 59 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5670234
Dele Alli.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Dele Alli.
Dele Alli.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DELE ALLI IS relishing the opportunity to work with new Everton manager Frank Lampard as the England midfielder attempts to revive his career on Merseyside.

Alli, 25, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park as his seven-year stay at Tottenham came to an end in the final minutes of the transfer window on Monday.

“I’ve had a few good conversations with him (Lampard) already and he’s a player I’ve admired watching his whole career,” Alli told Sky Sports.

“To get the opportunity to work with him now is very exciting and I’m sure we’re going to do great things together.

“I just want to be happy playing football and working with Lampard and the great players they’ve got there.

“I think it’s is a great opportunity to do that. I’m excited to go there and show the fans what I can do and help the club as much as I can.”

Alli’s move came just hours after Everton had confirmed former Chelsea boss Lampard as Rafael Benitez’s successor.

file-photo-dated-05-12-2020-of-frank-lampard-everton-had-the-strangest-of-transfer-windows-with-five-players-signed-by-two-different-managers-rafael-benitez-added-full-backs-nathan-patterson-and-vi Frank Lampard. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Lampard also secured the services of Donny Van de Beek on deadline day, the Holland midfielder joining on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

Like Alli, who was a member of Gareth Southgate’s 2018 World Cup squad but has struggled under a succession of managers at Spurs in recent seasons and fallen out of the England reckoning, Van de Beek has failed to impress.

The 24-year-old joined United in a £35million move from Ajax in 2020 but has made just four Premier League starts for the Red Devils.

“I think it is a great club,” Van De Beek told the Everton website.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“There are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.”

Everton are only four points above the relegation zone having won just once in the Premier League since the end of September.

Lampard will take charge for the first time in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park.

Ushering in the new era, owner Farhad Moshiri said of Lampard on Everton TV: “It’s the most important signing we can get in this window. I’m optimistic.”

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie