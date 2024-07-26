Everton sign Denmark midfielder on season-long loan from Napoli

EVERTON HAVE SIGNED Napoli’s Jesper Lindstrom on a season-long loan, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The Denmark midfielder moved to the Serie A side before last season, but he is now on his way to Goodison Park, with an option for his move to Merseyside to be made permanent.

The 24-year-old has been capped 16 times by his country, with Lindstrom also winning the Europa League with German side Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023.

Lindstrom is Everton manager Sean Dyche’s fourth signing of the pre-season transfer window, joining Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Harrison in the Toffees’ squad.

Those arrivals have all happened despite the ongoing uncertainty over Everton’s ownership, with a potential sale to the Friedkin Group called off after the club failed to reach an agreement with the American investors.

Led by US billionaire Dan Friedkin, the group entered a period of exclusivity to negotiate a possible purchase on 21 June.

However, Everton announced last week that no deal had been struck between Friedkin and the club’s majority owner, Farhad Moshiri.

It is the second time this year that Everton have been unable to push through a sale after a deal with Miami-based firm 777 Partners also broke down.

