Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
Jesper Lindstrom

Everton sign Denmark midfielder on season-long loan from Napoli

The 24-year-old has been capped 16 times by his country.
2.34pm, 26 Jul 2024
97
0

EVERTON HAVE SIGNED Napoli’s Jesper Lindstrom on a season-long loan, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The Denmark midfielder moved to the Serie A side before last season, but he is now on his way to Goodison Park, with an option for his move to Merseyside to be made permanent.

The 24-year-old has been capped 16 times by his country, with Lindstrom also winning the Europa League with German side Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023.

Lindstrom is Everton manager Sean Dyche’s fourth signing of the pre-season transfer window, joining Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Harrison in the Toffees’ squad.

Those arrivals have all happened despite the ongoing uncertainty over Everton’s ownership, with a potential sale to the Friedkin Group called off after the club failed to reach an agreement with the American investors.

Led by US billionaire Dan Friedkin, the group entered a period of exclusivity to negotiate a possible purchase on 21 June.

However, Everton announced last week that no deal had been struck between Friedkin and the club’s majority owner, Farhad Moshiri.

It is the second time this year that Everton have been unable to push through a sale after a deal with Miami-based firm 777 Partners also broke down.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie