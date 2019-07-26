This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Everton reveal plans for new 'game-changing' stadium

The Toffees, whose current home of Goodison Park first opened in 1892, have revealed a striking design for their new home.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 10:32 AM
1 hour ago 3,007 Views 2 Comments
Everton unveiled the plans on Thursday evening.
Image: Everton FC
Image: Everton FC

EVERTON HAVE UNVEILED plans for their new stadium in north Liverpool, with the Toffees claiming that it will deliver a £1 billion boost to the Merseyside region and economy.

The Toffees, whose current home of Goodison Park first opened in 1892, have revealed a striking design for the ground, with planning applications due to be submitted by the close of 2019.

The new stadium, currently unnamed but intended to be located at Bramley-Moore Dock, will include a single-tier stand similar to Borussia Dortmund’s famous ‘Yellow Wall’, which will house 13,000 home fans, while the design is planned to include future provision for rail seating in addition too.

“The concepts show a stunning brick, steel and glass design which takes its inspiration from the historic maritime and warehouse buildings nearby,” the club said in a statement. 

“The structure combines the historic and the modern, with the brick base of the stadium incorporating a subtle nod to Goodison Park’s famous Archibald Leitch lattice work while the dynamic roof structure made from steel and glass gives the stadium a modern finish.”

With the move to Bramley-Moore Dock, Everton have also confirmed that Goodison Park will subsequently be demolished, with the club intending to use the land for community assets, including new housing projects around the area.

Source: Everton Football Club/YouTube

“Today marks an incredibly important milestone for us as we seek to build a new stadium which will act as a ‘game-changer’ for the club and our city region,” said chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

“Our proposed stadium design takes its inspiration from both our city’s maritime history and from our club’s rich heritage and traditions.”

Goodison Park currently remains the seventh-oldest stadium in the Premier League, and the second oldest in Liverpool behind Anfield.

Everton’s new ground will be the latest in a line of new venues in the top flight, joining Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Stadium and the AMEX Stadium as recent additions.

Marco Silva’s side are currently preparing to kick-off the season, with an opening weekend trip to Crystal Palace on 10 August first on the agenda ahead of their first home game against Watford.

The42 Team

