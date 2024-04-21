Advertisement
Everton players celebrate a goal by Idrissa Gueye. Alamy Stock Photo
Forest to 'consider options' after penalty claims denied in Everton defeat

Idrissa Gueye and Dwight McNeil scored the crucial goals to help Everton close in on Premier League safety.
3.57pm, 21 Apr 2024
NOTTINGHAM FOREST HAVE  launched a bitter attack on referees chiefs after they were denied three penalties during their costly 2-0 Premier League defeat at Everton.

Forest were furious not to be awarded spot-kicks by Anthony Taylor for challenges on Giovanni Reyna and Callum Hudson-Odoi by Ashley Young, who in the meantime had looked fortunate to escape a handball decision with VAR official Stuart Attwell backing the referee.

Minutes after the final whistle, the relegation-threatened club posted on X: “Three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game, but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.

“NFFC will now consider its options.”

The PA news agency has contacted the PGMOL – Professional Game Match Officials Limited – for comment.

Press Association
