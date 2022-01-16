Everton sack manager Rafael Benitez after less than seven months in charge

EVERTON HAVE SACKED manager Rafael Benitez following Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Norwich.
“Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager,” a short statement read.
“Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect.
“An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.”
More to follow…
