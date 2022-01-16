Everton sack manager Rafael Benitez after less than seven months in charge

Everton sack Benitez with just one win in their last 13 league games.

EVERTON HAVE SACKED manager Rafael Benitez following Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Norwich.

“Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager,” a short statement read.

“Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect.

“An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.”

