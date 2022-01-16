Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 16 January 2022
Everton sack manager Rafael Benitez after less than seven months in charge

Everton say an update on a permanent replacement ‘will be made in due course’.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 3:00 PM
Everton sack Benitez with just one win in their last 13 league games.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
EVERTON HAVE SACKED manager Rafael Benitez following Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Norwich.

“Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager,” a short statement read.

“Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect. 

“An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.”

