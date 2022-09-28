Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 28 September 2022
Door open for Coleman at Everton as Patterson faces five weeks out with injury

The in-form right-back sustained the problem playing for Scotland.

By Press Association Wednesday 28 Sep 2022, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 979 Views 1 Comment
Seamus Coleman.
Image: PA
Image: PA

EVERTON RIGHT-BACK Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.

Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest.

A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.

“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at Finch Farm.”

The former Rangers defender had been one of Everton’s most impressive performers this season, starting all eight first-team games so far.

His absence could mean a return to the side for the long-serving Seamus Coleman. Thee Ireland defender has made just one appearance this term after recovering from a groin operation in the summer and came on in last Saturday’s night game in Hampden Park.

