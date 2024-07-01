Advertisement
Seamus Coleman. Alamy Stock Photo
Sixty Grand

Everton to play pre-season friendly against Sligo Rovers

The game will take place on Friday 19 July at the Showgrounds.
4.38pm, 1 Jul 2024
140
0

EVERTON WILL TRAVEL to Sligo to play a pre-season friendly later this month at the Showgrounds.

The game will take place on Friday 19 July between the Premier League side and Sligo Rovers, with a 4pm kick-off time.

The fixture is between two clubs who have formed a strategic parternship since January 2021, while it will also honour Everton captain Seamus Coleman who joined the Merseyside club for £60,000 in January 2009.

Coleman played 50 times for Sligo Rovers, having made his debut against Derry City in late 2006. He has made 364 Premier League appearances for Everton, a club record, and recently signed a one-year contract extension as he prepares to embark on a 16th season with the club.

“It will be a huge honour for me to return to Sligo Rovers with Everton for our opening pre-season friendly of the summer,” said Coleman.

“Sligo is a club I obviously hold close to my heart, with them putting their faith in me as a young player which eventually led to my move to Everton.

“I still have many friends at Sligo and it’s been great to see the close bond between the two clubs strengthen over the years. Going back there after more than 15 special years as an Evertonian will mean a lot to my family and me.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Sligo fans and Evertonians at The Showgrounds on Friday 19 July.”

Tickets go on sale at the Showgrounds from Tuesday morning at 10am.

Online sales will commence on Wednesday at 9am. Supporters of both Rovers and Everton can access tickets from here. The link will be posted on all social media channels on the day.

Ticket pricing:

  • Adults €20
  • Concessions (OAPS and students) €15
  • U-12 €10
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13

