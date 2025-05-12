The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
11 photos that sum up the brilliance of Rachael Blackmore's historic career
1. Rachael Blackmore started her historic rise by becoming the first woman to win the Irish champion conditional title in 2017
Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO
2. Her first Cheltenham Festival winner came in 2019 on board A Plus Tard in the Close Brothers Novices’ Chase…
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
3. And her second quickly followed, winning the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle on Minella Indo later that week
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
4. She steered Honeysuckle to the first part of an Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick in 2020…
Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
5. And had one of her greatest days on board the same horse in 2021 when Honeysuckle won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival
Mark Cranham / INPHO Mark Cranham / INPHO / INPHO
6. She finished the week with five more wins on Bob Olinger, Sir Gerhard, Allaho, Telmesomethinggirl and Quilixios to become the first woman to win the Cheltenham Festival’s leading jockey title
Mark Cranham / INPHO Mark Cranham / INPHO / INPHO
7. A few weeks later, Blackmore ensured another momentous first as she steered Minella Times to the Aintree Grand National – the first female jockey to win the race
Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
8. Blackmore and Honeysuckle went back to the Cheltenham Festival in 2022 and defended their Champion Hurdle title…
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
9. And then she added yet another historic first — becoming the first woman to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on board A Plus Tard
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
10. She completed the set of Cheltenham’s championship races when she won the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Captain Guinness in 2024…
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
11. Before signing off on her groundbreaking career with her 18th and final Cheltenham Festival winner on board Bob Olinger in the 2025 Stayers’ Hurdle
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Horse Racing Icon Rachael Blackmore