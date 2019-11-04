This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Everton star expected to make full recovery after ankle surgery

Andre Gomes suffered the shocking injury when he fell awkwardly following a challenge from Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

By AFP Monday 4 Nov 2019, 11:59 PM
57 minutes ago 300 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4879084
Everton's Andre Gomes is carried off the field by medical staff.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Everton's Andre Gomes is carried off the field by medical staff.
Everton's Andre Gomes is carried off the field by medical staff.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

EVERTON MIDFIELDER Andre Gomes is expected to make a “full recovery” after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture dislocation of his ankle, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The Portugal international suffered the shocking injury when he fell awkwardly following a challenge from Tottenham’s Son Heung-min in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

“Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes underwent surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle earlier today and the procedure went extremely well,” a club statement said.

It added: “The 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.”

Tottenham’s players were also affected by the incident, with Son — who was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson for his challenge — in tears and Serge Aurier, who collided with Gomes, substituted.

The Premier League said in a statement that Son’s red card was for “endangering the safety of a player”, but Spurs are expected to lodge an appeal against Atkinson’s decision.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino felt the injury led to an over-reaction.

“It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards. It is unbelievable to see a red card,” said the Spurs boss.

“We all feel sorry for Andre. I want to send my best wishes to him and to his family in this tough moment. We want to send, on behalf of the squad, our best wishes.”

Though Everton cancelled out Dele Alli’s opening goal with a Cenk Tosun header deep into the 12 minutes of time added on following Gomes’ injury, there was little sense of celebration at full-time.

Everton defender Mason Holgate said he and his teammates felt like they owed it to Gomes to get a result, but the draw still felt like a defeat.

“It is hard when something like that happens to get going again but we showed fight and went again,” Holgate said.

“But it shows what we are about as a team. We got together and I think it drove us on a bit more once we got going, trying to do it for him.

“It was really flat (in the dressing room). It was like we had been beaten.”

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie