Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 20 July 2021
Advertisement

Everton suspend first-team player pending police investigation

The Merseyside club are supporting police with their inquiries.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 8:12 AM
35 minutes ago 2,437 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5500135
Everton have suspended a first-team player.
Image: PA
Everton have suspended a first-team player.
Everton have suspended a first-team player.
Image: PA

EVERTON HAVE SUSPENDED a first-team player pending a police investigation, the Premier League club have confirmed.

In a two-line statement issued on Monday night, the Merseyside outfit said they will continue to support the authorities with their enquiries.

“Everton can confirm it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation,” the club statement read.

“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie