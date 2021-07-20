Everton suspend first-team player pending police investigation

EVERTON HAVE SUSPENDED a first-team player pending a police investigation, the Premier League club have confirmed.
In a two-line statement issued on Monday night, the Merseyside outfit said they will continue to support the authorities with their enquiries.
“Everton can confirm it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation,” the club statement read.
“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS