Everton suspend first-team player pending police investigation

EVERTON HAVE SUSPENDED a first-team player pending a police investigation, the Premier League club have confirmed.

In a two-line statement issued on Monday night, the Merseyside outfit said they will continue to support the authorities with their enquiries.

“Everton can confirm it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation,” the club statement read.

“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”