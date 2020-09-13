This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Advertisement

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gives Everton winning start at Tottenham

Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman were both involved as Spurs began the season with a defeat at home.

By Press Association Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 6:41 PM
49 minutes ago 2,296 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5203900
Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal with Richarlison (left) and Yerry Mina (right.)
Image: PA
Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal with Richarlison (left) and Yerry Mina (right.)
Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal with Richarlison (left) and Yerry Mina (right.)
Image: PA

EVERTON MADE A statement of intent that maybe this is the year they can crack the Premier League top six with an impressive 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Carlo Ancelotti has been backed in the transfer market as the Toffees finally try and compete at the top end of the division and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second-half header got them off to a winning start.

It was a slick and polished display that could have been rewarded with an even more handsome victory, had Richarlison been more clinical in front of goal.

Even still, this will have Everton fans dreaming as they completely outplayed their hosts.

It was an afternoon to forget for Spurs, who were well below par and will struggle to take any positives out of the game.

And on this evidence Jose Mourinho has a bigger challenge than Ancelotti on his hands to finish in the top six, especially considering his side have a gruelling schedule over the next couple of months.

Everton named new signings James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan in their starting XI and they made a slick start, having a brilliant opportunity to go ahead in the 16th minute.

tottenham-hotspur-v-everton-premier-league-tottenham-hotspur-stadium Matt Doherty reacts after missing a chance on his Spurs debut. Source: PA

It may have been the opening weekend of the season, but Richarlison has probably already got one hand on the miss of the season trophy.

He latched on to a loose pass by Ben Davies, beat the tackle of Toby Alderweireld, which would have been a red card had the defender made contact, then goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, which would have been a penalty, before somehow blazing over with the goal gaping.

It was a huge let-off for Spurs, who had been pedestrian but did at least use their escape as a wake-up call.

They were inches away from taking the lead as Son Heung-min’s cross just evaded Harry Kane and drifted just wide before a brilliant counter-attacking move saw Son play in Dele Alli, but Jordan Pickford did well to produce a flying save.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

James was having an encouraging debut and threatened at the other end as he flashed a 20-yard effort just wide, but it was Pickford that ensured his side went in at half-time on level terms.

Spurs debutant Matt Doherty foraged forward, played a one-two with Kane, whose delightful flicked pass played the Ireland international in, but Pickford produced a fine block with his feet.

The break came at a good time for Everton as they regrouped and took the lead 10 minutes after the restart.

Lucas Digne delivered a delicious free-kick, which Tottenham contested, and Calvert-Lewin powered home a thumping header to open his account for the campaign.

Richarlison was determined to do the same and twice found himself going within inches of doing so with identical chances.

His position wide on the left was causing Spurs problems and as he cut inside his curling efforts went just wide on both occasions with Lloris beaten.

Mourinho’s men chased the game but they failed to trouble Pickford and it was Everton who looked more likely, with Calvert-Lewin testing Lloris.

But one goal proved to be enough for a first win over Spurs in 16 games going back to 2012.

As Doherty made his Premier League debut for Spurs, Seamus Coleman, whom he has displaced from the Ireland team, played the full 90 minutes for Everton. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie