Coleman finds the net as Silva's Everton end home campaign on a high

EVERTON ROUNDED OFF their home campaign in style with a 2-0 Premier League victory over Burnley at Goodison Park.

Needing a victory to stay in the hunt for a seventh and potential Europa League qualification, Marco Silva’s side were two up inside 20 minutes.

Following Ben Mee’s own goal, Seamus Coleman capitalised upon Tom Heaton’s error to head home a second.

Ashley Barnes had an effort disallowed for offside and Johan Gudmundsson passed up Burnley’s best chance after the interval, as Everton cruised to a comfortable win in their final home game of the season.

Everton made a dominant start – Gylfi Sigurdsson seeing a goalbound volley blocked before he teed up Richarlison, whose attempt was turned wide by Mee.

The Burnley centre-back was not so fortunate from Richarlison’s next effort, however, decisively deflecting the Brazil international’s shot into the bottom-right corner.

Everton’s lead was swiftly doubled as Lucas Digne’s dipping strike caused havoc for Heaton, who could only parry to the waiting Coleman.

Barnes thought he had hauled Burnley back into the contest after the half hour, but the offside flag cut his celebrations short, while Ashley Westwood was fortunate to only be booked after lunging in on Morgan Schneiderlin.

An injury to Richarlison dealt Everton a blow after the restart, and the hosts were caught cold when Gudmundsson latched onto a cross, only to shank his effort over.

Michael Keane was lucky to go unpunished for what looked to be a shove on Matej Vydra, but Everton were the ones who almost had the final say as Ademola Lookman rattled the crossbar and Heaton stood firm to deny fellow substitute Theo Walcott.

Goodison Park rose to acclaim Phil Jagielka in stoppage time as the long-serving defender came on for what is likely to be a farewell appearance.

Robbie Brady, who was making his first start since December, went off injured for the Clarets with 10 minutes remaining.

- Omni

