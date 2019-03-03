Liverpool's title hopes suffer setback as Everton hold rivals to Merseyside derby stalemate

LIVERPOOL WERE LEFT to regret two huge missed chances by Mohamed Salah as Everton held out for a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men now trail champions Manchester City by a point at the top of the Premier League with nine games remaining.

Salah was denied by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and a last-ditch challenge by Michael Keane either side of half-time as Liverpool dropped points for the fourth time in six league games.

Fabinho was also guilty of wasting a big opportunity 21 minutes from time as Lucas Digne cleared when the Brazilian took an age to control Virgil van Dijk’s knockdown.

Everton remain without a win in the Merseyside derby in 20 matches stretching back to 2010, but may have done enough to stop their local rivals from winning the title for the first time in 29 years.

- © AFP, 2019

