Evan Ferguson equals Wayne Rooney record with another Brighton goal

LAST UPDATE | 35 minutes ago
EVAN FERGUSON EQUALLED a Premier League goal record set by Wayne Rooney but Brighton were unable to hold on for victory against Fulham.
Joao Palhinha scored a stunning equaliser as the visitors secured a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.
The Seagulls were the better team in the early stages and were rewarded through Ferguson’s neat left-footed finish into the bottom corner – a strike that saw the Republic of Ireland international become the first teenager to score 10-plus league goals in a calendar year since Rooney in 2005.
The result extended Brighton’s winless run to three as they rued missed chances in front of goal when Palhinha got the ball out of his feet on the edge of the box and blasted an effort past Jason Steele in the 65th minute.
10 - Evan Ferguson is the first teenager to score 10+ goals in a single calendar year in the Premier League since Wayne Rooney in 2005 (11). Future. pic.twitter.com/CfnFgy6sRT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 29, 2023
In another of the 2pm kick-offs, Aston Villa continued their impressive home form as they beat Luton Town 3-1 to rack up a 12th successive Premier League win at Villa Park.
Unai Emery’s side have won every home league game since February 18 and made light work of the Hatters, with goals from John McGinn and Moussa Diaby giving them the upper hand before Luton captain Tom Lockyer put through his own net.
Villa have scored 13 goals in the last three Premier League home games as Emery’s team continue to show they are early contenders for the top four this season.
And with games against Nottingham Forest and Fulham coming up, they have a chance to solidify their position in the race before a clash with leaders Tottenham on November 26.
This was a seventh defeat in 10 top-flight games for Luton, who have quickly found out how demanding life can be in the Premier League, though they did get on the scoresheet when Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez scored a late own goal.
Elsewhere, Everton ended a difficult week on a positive note as Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired them to a 1-0 win at West Ham.
The Toffees were playing their first match since the death of chairman Bill Kenwright on Monday at the age of 78.
It had been emotional week, too, for Hammers manager David Moyes, who formed a close friendship with Kenwright during his 11-year spell in charge at Goodison Park.
But while West Ham slumped to a third defeat in eight days following reverses at Aston Villa and in the Europa League at Olympiacos, Everton were able to put some more breathing space between themselves and the bottom three with a second away win of the season.
Calvert-Lewin’s goal was his 50th in the Premier League for Everton, joining Romelu Lukaku, Duncan Ferguson and Tim Cahill in reaching the half-century.