Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 17 October 2021
Advertisement

Everton's 100% home record comes to an end

A late Angelo Ogbonna goal earned West Ham a hard-fought win.

By AFP Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 3:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,413 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5577093
Angelo Ogbonna celebrates his goal.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Angelo Ogbonna celebrates his goal.
Angelo Ogbonna celebrates his goal.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WEST HAM manager David Moyes enjoyed a winning return to Everton as Angelo Ogbonna’s header sealed a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Moyes spent 11 years in charge of the Merseyside club from 2002 to 2013 and is still regarded fondly by Everton fans.

But his relationship with Everton’s current boss Rafael Benitez is less cordial after the Spaniard irritated Moyes by labelling the Toffees a small club during his time at Liverpool.

Benitez apologised for that comment after his controversial appointment as Everton boss in the close-season.

But, with that spat in mind, Moyes may well have taken extra satisfaction from a victory that moved West Ham above Everton into sixth place in the Premier League.

Benitez was unbeaten in his last nine league meetings with teams managed by Moyes, winning five in a row before this weekend’s encounter.

His dominance over Moyes came to an abrupt halt as Ogbonna headed home with 16 minutes to play, extending West Ham’s unbeaten away record in all competitions this term.

The east Londoners have won five of the six games on their travels, while Everton slumped to their first home defeat this season.

Everton should have been buoyed by an impressive 1-1 draw at Manchester United in their last match before the international break.

But they made a slow start as West Ham held almost 80 percent of the possession in the early stages.

Hammers forward Said Benrahma fired over from long-range before Pablo Fornals’ goal-bound volley was blocked.

Demarai Gray has made a good start following his move to Everton and the winger left Ogbonna trailing in his wake before whipping over a low cross that Alex Iwobi should have converted.

Everton’s Andros Townsend danced his way to the byline for a cross that Abdoulaye Doucoure headed narrowly wide.

Moyes’ men thought they had taken the lead when Jarrod Bowen’s shot was pushed out by Jordan Pickford for Tomas Soucek to net the rebound, but the Czech midfielder was correctly ruled offside.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Fornals curled just wide from a good position late in the first half.

Townsend carried a threat for Everton on the flanks and his cross was glanced inches wide by Salomon Rondon soon after the interval.

A scrappy game of few clear chances at last produced a goal in the 74th minute.

Everton felt aggrieved as they appealed in vain for a foul on Pickford by Michail Antonio in an aerial challenge that resulted in a corner.

From Bowen’s set-piece, Italy defender Ogbonna rose highest to glance his header past Pickford.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie