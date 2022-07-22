Membership : Access or Sign Up
Maguire and Meadow safely make cut for major weekend in Paris

The Irish duo are out of contention but will play through to Sunday at the Evian, where Canada’s Brooke Henderson leads by three at halfway.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Jul 2022, 7:09 PM
Stephanie Meadow (file pic).
Image: Gerry Angus
Image: Gerry Angus

LEONA MAGUIRE AND Stephanie Meadow safely avoided the cut and will compete through the weekend at the fourth of women’s golf’s five majors, the Evian Championship in Paris.

Of the Irish pair, Meadow is a shot better off on two under through 36 holes, shooting a 69 on Friday to add to her Thursday 71. The Jordanstown woman sits tied for 42nd on two under par, 12 shots off Canadian leader Brooke Henderson.

Maguire of Cavan made harder work of her own attempts to make the cut line. Following her one-under 70 on Thursday, Maguire fired a Friday 71 to leave her on one under for the tournament, making it to the weekend with a couple of shots to spare.

Leader Henderson shot her second straight 64 to lead on 14 under, three shots clear of American Nelly Korda. Korean duo Kim Sei-young and Ryu So-yeon are both nine under, tied for third, while overnight leader Ayaka Furue of Japan shot a disappointing one-over-par 72 to fall back to seven under, tied for 11th.

Thailand’s 2021 Race to Costa del Sol winner, Atthaya Thitikul, who finished fifth in this major last year, is tied for fifth on eight under with the 2014 champion Hyo-Joo Kim of Korea, American duo Andrea Lee and Sophia Schubert, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and France’s Perrine Delacour.

