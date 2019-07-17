This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aussie rookie Ewan wins Tour bunch sprint in Toulouse

Julian Alaphilippe kept the overall lead while Dan Martin came home in 20th today.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 5:43 PM
10 minutes ago 100 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4728860
Australia's Caleb Ewan, left, and Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen cross the finish line during the 11th stage of the Tour de France.
Image: Christophe Ena
Australia's Caleb Ewan, left, and Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen cross the finish line during the 11th stage of the Tour de France.
Australia's Caleb Ewan, left, and Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen cross the finish line during the 11th stage of the Tour de France.
Image: Christophe Ena

AUSTRALIAN CALEB EWAN picked up his first Tour de France stage win in a mass sprint at Toulouse today as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the overall lead.

With defending champion Geraint Thomas and his Ineos teammate Egan Bernal also finishing in the pack, there was no change in the overall top three after a 167km run from Albi to Toulouse, marked by a fall that forced Nairo Quintana into a successful race to catch up.

Ireland’s Dan Martin came home in 20th position and remains in ninth in the GC classification. Martin’s cousin Nico Roche, meanwhile, is in 32nd overall after his 89th-place finish today. 

Ewan timed his explosive burst to perfection, catching and overtaking Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen right on the line after a long home straight. Elia Viviani was third on a finish designed for the pure sprinters.

“It took me half the Tour de France to get my win, but I got it in the end,” said Ewan. 

“I let him go, caught his wheel and just had him on the line,” explained, the stocky 25-year-old.

In his first season with the Lotto-Soudal team, Ewan has now won stages on all three Grand Tours after three wins on the Giro and one on the Vuelta.

It was a narrow win with the photo-finish, which takes thousands of shots a second from both sides at the finish line, showing a marginal victory.

Sprint points leader Peter Sagan of Slovakia kept his green jersey after finishing fourth behind Ewan.

“I congratulate him, he’s too fast for me on that kind of course, said the 30-year-old Sagan.

Colombian Bernal kept hold of the under-25′s white jersey and said Ineos would remain calm in their quest for the yellow jersey.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie