Ex-Arsenal man key as Bayern pile pressure back on Dortmund

SERGE GNABRY scored his second goal in two games to help Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday, moving his side a step closer to an 11th successive Bundesliga title.

Gnabry netted the opener as Bayern battled to a hard-fought win which strengthened their grip on first place and heaped pressure on title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The league leaders are now four points ahead of Dortmund, who have a game in hand against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

“We’ve done our job and we have a nice points cushion now. It won’t be easy for them against Wolfsburg,” said Gnabry.

Bayern toiled in the first half and were lucky not to concede when Christian Gross fired a shot inches over the bar on 35 minutes.

Sadio Mane came close to putting the champions ahead after the break, but it wasn’t until just after the hour mark that Gnabry broke the deadlock.

Pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty area, the Germany international slotted the ball past Jiri Pavlenka in the Bremen goal.

Leroy Sane added a second from the bench ten minutes later, before Niklas Schmidt pulled a goal back with a spectacular long-range effort.

But that wasn’t enough for Bremen to avoid a 13th straight home defeat to Bayern, in a run stretching back to 2009.

“We have to play completely without egos in the last few games. It’s all about getting over the line now,” said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

- Leipzig’s ‘big week’ -

Elsewhere, a late goal from Kevin Kampl put RB Leipzig back on course for the Champions League spots with a 1-0 win over fellow top-four hopefuls Freiburg.

Kampl’s dainty chip on 73 minutes gave his side a 1-0 win in an otherwise stagnant game in Freiburg, just days after Leipzig had won a German Cup semi-final in the same stadium.

“That was a big week for us. We controlled the game from the start and deserved to win,” said Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The win lifted Marco Rose’s side to third, leapfrogging both Union Berlin and Freiburg in the race for the Champions League.

Union remained in the top four despite slipping to a 1-0 defeat away to Augsburg.

Dion Beljo’s neat first-time finish early in the second half was enough for Augsburg, who have still never lost to Union at home.

The win moved Augsburg closer to safety. Enrico Maassen’s side are now six points clear of the bottom three.

Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim also landed crucial victories in the relegation fight.

Bottom side Hertha kept their slim hopes of survival alive with a tense 2-1 win against fellow strugglers Stuttgart.

Former Stuttgart player Marc Oliver Kempf put Hertha into the lead on half an hour, climbing high in the box to meet a Marco Richter cross.

Serhou Guirassy levelled for Stuttgart with a tap-in, but Hertha restored the lead through Florian Niederlechner in first-half stoppage time.

“The win gives us a lot of strength. I’ll have a nice evening tonight with a glass of wine and a cigar,” said Hertha coach Pal Dardai.

Hoffenheim pulled four points clear of danger with an eventful 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt reached the German Cup final with a dramatic comeback against Stuttgart in midweek, but their sluggish league form continued in a miserable first half against Hoffenheim.

Christoph Baumgartner headed Hoffenheim in front on eight minutes and was later brought down in the box, allowing Andrej Kramaric to double the lead from the penalty spot.

Ihlas Bebou made it three from close range on the stroke of half time, before Mario Goetze netted a consolation goal for the visitors in the second half.

Bochum slipped back into the bottom two after they lost 2-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach. Jonas Hofmann and Lars Stindl scored for the home team.

In Italy, AC Milan and Inter Milan secured matching 2-0 victories over Roman clubs as they briefly swopped places in Serie A ahead of their Champions League semi-final clash.

Milan briefly jumped from sixth to fourth, leapfrogging Inter, with a home victory over second-place Lazio in the early game.

“We played a great game. Now there is plenty of time to recover ahead of the semi-final against Inter,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

“Now let’s think about the Champions League.”

Inter then jumped back to fourth when they won away at Roma, keeping Jose Mourinho’s team outside the European places.

Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi said the Champions League semi-final would be “a showdown played over 180 minutes.”

“We know what we have to do,” he added.

At the San Siro, Ismael Bennacer pounced on a loose ball in the Lazio area and thrashed his shot home to give AC Milan the lead in the 17th minute.

After 29 minutes, wingback Theo Hernandez collected a roll-out from goalkeeper Mike Maignan on the edge of the Milan box.

After shrugging off an early challenge the Frenchman ran unhindered deep into the Lazio half before thumping a dipping 30-metre shot past Ivan Provedel.

Lazio did not manage a shot on target, although Toma Basic scuffed a close-range chance in the dying seconds.

The two Milan clubs meet in the first leg of a Champions League semi-final on Wednesday and both seemed to have an eye on that match.

Milan withdrew Rafael Leao after 10 minutes. The winger indicated to the bench that he had a thigh problem and, after a discussion, was replaced.

- ‘Stopped in time’ -

“He stopped in time,” said Pioli. “We’ll see tomorrow. At the end of the game he was serene, he felt good, I don’t think it’s something particularly serious.”

“We are able to play a great game even without him.”

Inter left several regular attacking starters on the bench against injury- hit Roma.

Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan remained spectators throughout while Lautauro Martinez appeared for the last 30 minutes.

Left-back Federico Dimarco gave Inter the lead after 33 minutes and Romelu Lukaku added the second in the 74th minute.

Inzaghi said that his changes reflected the health of his squad.

“Now I have the chance to choose and rotate both in midfield and in attack,” he said.

Roma also have an eye on Europe. They stayed seventh, five points behind Inter in the last Champions League place, but have another route into that competition if they win the Europa League. Roma host Leverkusen in the first leg of a semi-final on Thursday.

Mourinho gathered his players on the field at the final whistle.

“I thanked them for their efforts, the efforts of those who are exhausted, of those who played on one leg, of the one who played with broken ribs or after an injection,” he said.

“I go home with great pride. On Thursday we will be there.”

Their neighbours, Lazio stayed second behind newly-crowned champions Napoli but could drop to third if Juventus win away to Atalanta on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Genoa ensured an immediate return to the top flight when they beat visiting Ascoli 2-1 in Serie B.

With two rounds of games left, Genoa moved eight points clear of third-place Bari who drew 1-1 at Modena.

Leaders Frosinone, who had secured promotion the previous week, won 3-1 at Pisa.

The third promotion place will be determined in a playoff involving six teams.

Genoa could replace neighbours Sampdoria who are bottom of Serie A and 10 points from safety.

