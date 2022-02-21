Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 21 February 2022
Ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere finds a new club

The 30-year-old has signed for Danish club Aarhus.

By Press Association Monday 21 Feb 2022
Jack Wilshere (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
FORMER ENGLAND midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Danish club Aarhus.

Wilshere, without a club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season, had been training at former club Arsenal.

The 30-year-old has signed for Aarhus until the end of the season with an option to extend.

“I am at a point in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period,” Wilshere told the official Aarhus website.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity AGF has offered me and I will do everything I can to help the team move forward. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team.”

Aarhus sports director Stig Inge Bjornebye, the former Liverpool and Norway defender, said: “He (Wilshere) is in good physical shape, but of course lacks some match fitness.

“It will probably come, and we look forward to seeing him in the white jersey.”

Press Association

