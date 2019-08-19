This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Celtic star in hot water over referee rant

Tom Boyd was heavily critical of John Beaton’s performance in the game with Dunfermline.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 19 Aug 2019, 9:18 PM
56 minutes ago 3,821 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4773554
Tom Boyd pictured during his playing days.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Tom Boyd pictured during his playing days.
Tom Boyd pictured during his playing days.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER CELTIC PLAYER Tom Boyd could be in trouble over comments he made in relation to a match official during the club’s 2-1 extra-time League Cup win over Dunfermline on Saturday.

Commentating for the club’s in-house channel CelticTV, Boyd was heavily critical of referee John Beaton’s performance in the game.

“If he doesn’t know that’s a penalty he should not be in the middle of the park refereeing a football game,” Boyd said.

“He’ll probably be welcomed down his pub tonight again.”

The club ambassador, who made over 300 appearances for the club between 1992 and 2003, added: “Old law, new law, no matter what kind of law, that is a penalty. How John Beaton hasn’t given that… we’ve seen it before from referees like this. John Beaton not giving us penalty, absolutely stunning decision… standing alone there, I wonder what his thoughts are.

“I’m mystified… I’m not mystified. John Beaton as though it was a pre-meditated decision not to give that penalty because it was so late in the game, I’m not sure.

“It’s come off his arm. Regardless of players down or whatever, he’s not given a drop ball. So he’s seen it hit the hand of the Dunfermline player and it should be a penalty. Outrageous decision from John Beaton.

We’ve not played well, but once again a decision from a referee may cost us in this game, hopefully we’ll go on and beat not the 10 men, not the 11 men of Dunfermline, but the 12 men.”

In response to the possibility of action against Boyd, a Celtic statement read: “We have had absolutely no contact from the SFA in relation to this matter and, given the context and circumstances in which the comments were made, would be astonished if the matter were to be progressed. If it is, then we will respond robustly.”

The compliance officer is set to investigate the comments, which could contravene Scottish Football Association article 29.2, which states:

“A club or recognised football body which publishes, distributes, issues, sells or authorises a third party to publish, distribute, issue or sell a match programme or any other publication or audio/visual material of any description in any media now existing or hereinafter invented, including but not limited to the Internet, social networking or micro-blogging sites, shall ensure that any such publications or audio/visual material does not contain any criticism of any match official calculated to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official or to impinge upon his character.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie