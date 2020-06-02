This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-champ Mayweather to pay for Floyd funeral - report

By AFP Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 9:43 AM
25 minutes ago 498 Views 2 Comments
Floyd Mayweather (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston
Floyd Mayweather (file pic).
Floyd Mayweather (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston

RETIRED RING great Floyd Mayweather will pay for the funeral services for George Floyd, Mayweather Promotions chief executive Leonard Ellerbe told ESPN on Monday.

George Floyd died last week after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on the 46-year-old man’s neck for almost nine minutes. Floyd, who was handcuffed, became unresponsive after almost three minutes.

The death of the unarmed black man while in police custody has ignited violent reactions across America.

Ellerbe confirmed to ESPN that Floyd’s family had accepted Mayweather’s offer to pay for funeral services.

“He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, (Mayweather) is definitely paying for the funeral,” Ellerbe said.

Mayweather “has done these kind of things over the last 20 years,” added Ellerbe, who said that the former five-division world champion — who retired in 2017 with a 50-0 record — didn’t want to talk about his gesture himself.

The lawyer for Floyd’s family said Monday that a funeral will be held on 9 June in Houston.

Before that, the family will hold a memorial service in Minneapolis on Thursday and a memorial service on Saturday in North Carolina, where Floyd was born.

An official autopsy released Monday found that Floyd died in a homicide involving “neck compression.”

Police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder and one count of negligent manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

