Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Cleveland Browns coach makes 'tanking' claim

The team have denied Hue Jackson’s claims.

By AFP Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 9:09 AM
22 minutes ago 801 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5672085
Hue Jackson (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Hue Jackson (file pic).
Hue Jackson (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EX-CLEVELAND Browns coach Hue Jackson said on Wednesday the team incentivised losing during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, a day after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores made similar allegations in an explosive lawsuit.

Jackson told ESPN that the Browns had a four-year plan which effectively encouraged the team to lose. The Browns went 1-31 in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The Browns have denied Jackson’s claims.

Jackson said bonuses were paid if certain targets were met, which included aggregate rankings and having the youngest team.

“I didn’t understand what the plan was, I asked for clarity because it did not talk about winning and losing until Year 3 and 4,” Jackson told ESPN.

“So that told you right there that something wasn’t correct but I still couldn’t understand it until I had the team that I had.”

Kimberly Diemert, the executive director of the Hue Jackson Foundation, wrote on Twitter that the Browns had paid executives if the team lost, stating that Jackson had been “the fall guy.”

The Browns strongly denied the tanking claims in a statement on Wednesday.

“The recent comments by Hue Jackson and his representatives relating to his tenure as our head coach are completely fabricated,” a spokesperson said.

“Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Jackson’s comments come after former Miami coach Flores said in a lawsuit on Tuesday he had been offered $100,000 per loss by the team owner in an attempt to strengthen the club’s draft ranking.

“Take a flight, go on vacation, I’ll give you $100,000 per loss — those were his exact words,” Flores told ESPN in an interview on Wednesday.

“To disrespect the game like that, trust was lost, and there were certainly some strained relationships, and ultimately, I think that was my demise in Miami.”

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie