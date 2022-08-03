Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Crystal Palace midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

He was also Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career.

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 6:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,508 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5832368
Andrejs Rubins (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Andrejs Rubins (file pic).
Andrejs Rubins (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER CRYSTAL Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43.

Rubins — Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career — made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002.

He helped the club reach the 2000 League Cup semi-finals with a 30-yard strike against Leicester and is perhaps best remembered among fans for his goal against Liverpool (see video below) in the same tournament.

“The thoughts of everyone associated with Crystal Palace are with Andrejs’ loved ones at this truly sad time,” read a statement from Palace, who said they were “deeply saddened” by the news.

No cause of death was given.

Source: Dave Waller/YouTube

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie