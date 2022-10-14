Ex-Derry City boss Declan Devine appointed new Bohemians manager

EX-DERRY CITY manager Declan Devine has been confirmed as the new manager of Bohemians.

The 49-year-old Uefa Pro License holder has agreed to a two-year contract with the Dalymount Park outfit.

It brings to an end a lengthy search following Keith Long’s dismissal last August due to a disappointing run of results.

A number of names were linked with the vacant position, including ex-Ireland international Richard Dunne, Wexford boss Ian Ryan and current Derry City assistant boss Alan Reynolds.

A former Derry City and Glentoran player, Devine started out as a first-team coach in 2003 with his hometown club, while he was part of Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff during the Ireland manager’s ill-fated stint at Dunfermline, having followed him there from Derry.

Devine proceeded to manage Derry City on two separate occasions, between 2012 and 2014 as well as between 2019 and 2021.

During his time with the Candystripes, he guided them to an FAI Cup final triumph as well as overseeing European qualification on three separate occasions.

He also had a spell coaching Northern Ireland at underage level between 2015 and 2018.

The new manager officially begins his new job on Monday, though he will be in attendance tonight for their match away against St Patrick’s Athletic in what will be caretaker coach Derek Pender’s final game at the helm.

Devine, who takes charge of a Bohs side currently sixth in the Premier Division table, said of his appointment: “The opportunity to lead this football club is something that really excites me. For me, personally, it gives me so much pride. It is a proud moment for my family too.

“But we don’t have time to celebrate. I have a job to do, I will be completely immersing myself in moving to Dublin, and it will be full pelt from Monday.

“I am going to do everything in my power to ensure this club is back where it belongs and for me, that means Bohs being back at the top of the table.

“I’m a working-class guy from a working-class background. My ultimate goal has always been to work as hard as I possibly can to achieve success.

“I want our players and staff to follow the same mantra. I want us to do everything in our power to bring success to this club.

“I want to put together a squad that has an identity with its people and its supporters. The players need to reflect that.”