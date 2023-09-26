Ex-Donegal boss O'Rourke takes charge of Armagh minors

FORMER DONEGAL senior boss Aidan O’Rourke has been named as manager of Armagh’s minor team for 2024.

The appointment was confirmed County Committee Meeting last night.

Stefan Forker (Maghery), Chris McCarron (Wolfe Tone) and Pat McGeough (Forkhill) have been named as part of O’Rourke’s backroom team.

O’Rourke stepped down from his role with Donegal in June following a 1-18 to 0-13 loss against Tyrone in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals.

As a player, O’Rourke enjoyed success with Armagh. He represented the county between 2001 and 2009, and was part of their All-Ireland triumph in 2002.

It is O’Rourke’s second stint in charge of Armagh minors, while he also previously managed Louth.