Ex-France international critical of Top 14 club Clermont over concussion

FORMER FRANCE international Sebastien Vahaamahina has been forced into retirement after his latest concussion and has accused his Top 14 club Clermont of failing to take its responsibilities for his condition.

The 31-year-old from New Caledonia says he is suffering repeated episodes of chronic fatigue and headaches and expressed anger about the way he was laid off.

Advertisement

“I am ashamed for my club due to this dismissal for incapacity… I can’t face setting foot in the stadium. I told the management that they had ruined everything,” he said.

Vahaamahina joined Clermont from Perpignan in 2014 and made 154 appearances for the club. But he has not played since December 2022, and has undergone two bouts of surgery while awaiting a financial settlement from the club.

“Five months have passed and they could have made me a decent and clear proposal to properly end my story with the club,” he said.

“I have more and more symptoms after each concussion, with an impact on my life as a professional rugby player but also on my private life,” said the 46-times capped Vahaamahina.

Two former Clermont players, Jamie Cudmore and Alexandre Lapandry, who have retired on incapacity grounds have both sued the club for damages.

– © AFP 2023