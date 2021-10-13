Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 13 October 2021
Advertisement

Ex-France star Picamoles retiring at end of season

The 35-year-old earned the last of his 82 caps at the 2019 World Cup.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Oct 2021, 2:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,579 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5573646
Louis Picamoles (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Louis Picamoles (file pic).
Louis Picamoles (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER FRANCE and Bordeaux-Begles No.8 Louis Picamoles will retire at the end of the Top 14 season, he announced Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Picamoles, who earned the last of his 82 France caps at the 2019 World Cup, won the 2010 European Cup with Toulouse and the Top 14 titles in 2011 and 2012.

He said in an interview with French sports daily L’Equipe that he told Bordeaux coach Christophe Urios of his decision a few days ago.

“The coach told me ‘I think you’re doing well’, but I don’t want to risk playing one season too many. He understood. I’ll be 36 in February, my body and my head are telling me it’s time,” said Picamoles.

The back-rower began his career with Montpellier before joining Toulouse in 2009. He signed a three-year deal with Northampton in 2016 but returned to Montpellier after just one season in England.

Picamoles moved to Bordeaux in March.

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

He appeared for France at three World Cups, in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie