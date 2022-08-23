Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 24 August 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Fulham player hails sensational win over old club

Kevin Betsy oversaw Crawley Town’s surprise victory.

By Press Association Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 11:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,768 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5847765
Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy at the end of the Carabao Cup second round match at Broadfield Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy at the end of the Carabao Cup second round match at Broadfield Stadium.
Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy at the end of the Carabao Cup second round match at Broadfield Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CRAWLEY BOSS Kevin Betsy hailed a “fantastic night” for his League Two strugglers after deservedly dumping Premier League side Fulham out of the Carabao Cup with a stunning 2-0 win.

Betsy, whose side sit second bottom of the English Football League on the back of just a single point from five games, was initially fearful having seen the quality in the Cottagers’ much-changed team.

But goals either side of half-time from captain Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi eased the rampant hosts into round three.

“The players put in an amazing performance,” said former Fulham midfielder Betsy, whose team overcame League One outfit Bristol Rovers in the first round.

“We were relentless in our pressing and our application. We stuck to the game plan extremely well. It worked. It was a fantastic night for everyone.

“Fulham are a good side. When I looked at the team sheet, I was like ‘Oh my God, there are a lot of good players in there’.

“We’re going through a little difficult patch in the league but in the cup we’re doing quite well.”

Fulham boss Marco Silva made 10 changes for the visit to Broadfield Stadium, albeit his selection included a debut for £16 million (€19 million) centre-back Issa Diop and first starts for international defenders Shane Duffy and Kevin Mbabu.

The Cottagers were second best from the outset and offered no response to Nichols’ 16th-minute opener before England U19 midfielder Balagizi doubled the lead just after the restart.

Silva conceded Crawley, who have now beaten top-flight opposition three times in the past four seasons having already taken the scalps of Norwich and Leeds, played with greater desire.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“Congratulations to them,” said the Portuguese.

“From the first minute they wanted it more than us and we lost a bit of control of the game and started to make some mistakes, then they scored and everything was more difficult for us.

“I tried at half-time to change some things and we started the second half in the worst way possible.

“These types of games you have to equalise with the same enthusiasm, the same intensity as our opponent. They wanted to match us and this is a normal situation.

“We are not talking about the attitude of my players. Sometimes it’s not always just everything about attitude, it’s just to lead the game, to know what’s happened, to make the best decisions, it’s something we didn’t do in the best way.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie