Ex-Ireland international Daryl Murphy 'not proud' after being banned for taking cocaine

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Daryl Murphy says he is “not proud” of his actions, after being banned from football for a period for taking cocaine.

The 36-year-old striker, who is now back playing at Bolton after serving ta six-week suspension while at Nottingham Forest last season, told the Athletic that he had made “a bad decision while on a night out”.

“Firstly, I would like to stress that the taking of recreational drugs is something that I don’t condone whatsoever,” he said. “I served a suspension at the beginning of last season for making a bad decision while on a night out.

“This was an isolated incident which happened out of competition when we had no game. I immediately regretted it.

“I am not proud of what I did but it’s something I have put behind me as I want to concentrate on my football career.”

The ban was not made public at the time due to the Football Association’s policy of not naming players who have failed drugs tests.

More to follow

