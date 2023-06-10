Ex-Ireland international David McGoldrick returns to boyhood club

FORMER IRELAND international David McGoldrick has signed with Notts County on a two-year deal, the club have announced.

The 35-year-old enjoyed an impressive season for Derby County last year, finishing third on the scoring charts in League One with 22 goals, as his side narrowly missed out on the playoffs on the final day of the season.

He was offered a new contract by the Rams but has instead opted to drop down a division and return to the club where he began his senior career nearly 20 years ago.

“As you would expect, David hasn’t made this decision for financial reasons,” Notts County said via a statement.

“He joins us on the back of his best-ever goalscoring season, but anyone who’s followed his career knows his talents extend far beyond his ability in front of goal.”

In addition to 14 Ireland caps, his career has also encompassed spells at Southampton, Bournemouth, Port Vale, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Sheffield United, with whom he spent two seasons in the Premier League.

“He’s been a leader and top professional at several big clubs, including recently in the Premier League with Sheffield United, and we believe his know-how and willingness to impart knowledge on to younger players will be invaluable,” the statement added.