Dublin: 14°C Friday 24 June 2022
Ex-Ireland international McGeady reunites with former boss after agreeing move

The 36-year-old has joined Lee Johnson’s Hibs.

By Press Association Friday 24 Jun 2022, 8:52 PM
Aiden McGeady (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AIDEN MCGEADY has been reunited with manager Lee Johnson after joining Hibernian on a one-year deal. 

The 36-year-old Republic of Ireland international joins after leaving Sunderland, where he played under new Hibs boss Johnson. 

McGeady, who began his career with Celtic before having spells with Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston and Charlton, is the Edinburgh side’s seventh summer signing. 

Johnson said: “We are delighted to bring Aiden to Hibernian FC. 

“He will bring skill, experience and gravitas to our team. Aiden is a top player, has had a fantastic career to date and we aim to extend and accentuate his abilities within the blend of our new-look squad. 

“We will also look to utilise Aiden’s fantastic leadership qualities to help guide and get the best out of our young forward players.”

