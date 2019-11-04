This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Ireland international's first game in senior management ends in defeat

Rory Delap watched on as Stoke were beaten 2-0 by West Brom.

By AFP Monday 4 Nov 2019, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,135 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4879042
Stoke City's caretaker manager Rory Delap.
Image: Mike Egerton
Stoke City's caretaker manager Rory Delap.
Stoke City's caretaker manager Rory Delap.
Image: Mike Egerton

WEST BROMWICH ALBION moved back top of the English Championship on Monday after a comfortable 2-0 win at struggling Stoke City.

Slaven Bilic’s side are a point ahead of Preston North End, Leeds United and Swansea City after an early tap-in from Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu’s 69th-minute penalty.

The Baggies had dropped behind the trio over the weekend after they all won their respective matches.

Defeat for managerless Stoke left them rooted to the bottom of England’s second tier with just eight points from 15 games, six points away from safety.

Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy took temporary charge of the former Premier League team for Monday’s match following the sacking of Nathan Jones on Friday after just 10 months in charge.

Jones had won only six of his 38 games after succeeding the axed Gary Rowett in January.

