Ex-Ireland international's first game in senior management ends in defeat

WEST BROMWICH ALBION moved back top of the English Championship on Monday after a comfortable 2-0 win at struggling Stoke City.

Slaven Bilic’s side are a point ahead of Preston North End, Leeds United and Swansea City after an early tap-in from Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu’s 69th-minute penalty.

The Baggies had dropped behind the trio over the weekend after they all won their respective matches.

Defeat for managerless Stoke left them rooted to the bottom of England’s second tier with just eight points from 15 games, six points away from safety.

Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy took temporary charge of the former Premier League team for Monday’s match following the sacking of Nathan Jones on Friday after just 10 months in charge.

Jones had won only six of his 38 games after succeeding the axed Gary Rowett in January.