Tuesday 21 June 2022
Ex-Ireland U21 international moves up a division after Player of the Season accolades

Eoghan O’Connell has signed for Charlton Athletic.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 20 Jun 2022
FORMER IRELAND underage international Eoghan O’Connell has signed for League One side Charlton Athletic.

The 26-year-old defender joins on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Rochdale.

O’Connell, who joins on a three-year deal, is the club’s first signing of the summer following Ben Garner’s appointment as manager earlier this month.

The former Celtic youngster impressed with his club last season, winning both the fans’ and players’ Player of the Season, while he completed 2,204 passes, the second-most in League Two. He was also club captain and made 50 appearances for Rochdale in the 2021-22 campaign.

“Eoghan’s a player that I’ve admired for a long time and it was nice that when I came in he also featured high on the club’s recruitment list,” boss Garner told Charlton’s official website.

“In possession he’s fantastic, he’s very intelligent, comfortable receiving the ball, very brave, which is a big quality, and he has a fantastic range of passing. In addition to that, he’s also a great defender.”

Charlton CEO Thomas Sandgaard added: “We are looking to recruit players that fit the club’s playing style and can grow with us. Eoghan is a very good defender, who is also very comfortable on the ball, so I’m pleased to welcome him to The Valley.”

