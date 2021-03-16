BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ex-Ireland U21 winger scores 11th goal of the season

Olamide Shodipo is enjoying a prolific loan spell with Oxford United.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 11:27 PM
Oxford United's Olamide Shodipo.
FORMER IRELAND U21 attacker Olamide Shodipo is enjoying a prolific loan spell with Oxford United.

The 23-year-old joined the club on loan from QPR at the beginning of the season.

Tonight’s clinical finish amid a 3-0 win over promotion rivals Doncaster was Shodipo’s 11th in all competitions and ninth in League One.

The goal effectively ended the game as a contest on the brink of half-time, after Matty Taylor’s brace had put the hosts in control.

In total, the Leixlip-born player has made 33 appearances this season for Karl Robinson’s side.

Another former Ireland U21 international, Liam Kelly (on loan from Feyenoord), played the first 78 minutes for Oxford, while Mark Sykes came off the bench.

The victory took Oxford to within two points of the play-off spots.

