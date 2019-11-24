This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Liverpool youngster scores twice as Rangers pull level with Celtic

It was a day to remember for Ryan Kent.

By AFP Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 4:07 PM
39 minutes ago 2,248 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4904756
Rangers' Ryan Kent celebrates scoring his side's third goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Rangers' Ryan Kent celebrates scoring his side's third goal.
Rangers' Ryan Kent celebrates scoring his side's third goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

RANGERS PULLED LEVEL on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after Ryan Kent scored his first goals since his permanent summer switch from Liverpool in a 3-1 win against Hamilton on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s men took an early lead through Ryan Jack but were quickly pegged back as impressive Hamilton youngster Lewis Smith squared things up.

But Kent, who spent last season on loan at the Scottish giants, restored the visitors’ lead just before half-time, before wrapping things up in stoppage time.

Rangers dominated the opening 45 minutes but eased off after the break and were lucky not to drop points as Hamilton threatened an equaliser.

The win means Rangers join title rivals Celtic on 34 points, with the reigning champions remaining top on goal difference.

“At times we have to go and get the second goal quicker,” Rangers boss Steven Gerrard told BT Sport.

“We were poor for Hamilton’s goal, we were poor on three or four occasions throughout the game where we haven’t won the first header and we haven’t been in the right position to cover.”

With Rangers top-scorer Alfredo Morelos only touching down back in Glasgow 24 hours before kick-off following international duty with Colombia, Gerrard decided to start with him on the bench.

The visitors opened the scoring when James Tavernier skipped past Scott Martin down the right before firing in a low cross. Centre-back Jamie Hamilton stopped the cross but succeeded only in setting the ball on a plate for Jack to roll home his fourth goal of the season.

But the smile was soon wiped off Gerrard’s face as Accies levelled in the 14th minute,19-year-old Smith heading in after his initial effort had been blocked.

Hamilton kept Rangers at bay but their luck ran out two minutes before the break as Kent produced a moment of quality to put Rangers back in front, rifling an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

Morelos was introduced with seven minutes left but that was enough time to see him grab an assist three minutes into stoppage time as he rolled the ball to Kent, who calmed the fraying nerves of the away fans with a cool finish.

© – AFP, 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie