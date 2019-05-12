This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Man City striker on target as Roma beat Juventus to boost Champions League hopes

Edin Dzeko scored late on, leaving the champions with just one win in seven games.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 May 2019, 9:39 PM
Roma stars Stephane El Shaarawy and Edin Dzeko.
ALESSANDRO FLORENZI AND Edin Dzeko scored late on as Roma beat Juventus 2-0 to boost their top-four hopes.

It means the champions have recorded only one win in seven games across all competitions for the first time since 2010.

Claudio Ranieri’s men looked to be heading for a disappointing draw that could have contributed to them potentially ending this round of fixtures five points adrift of the Champions League spots, but Florenzi and then Dzeko found the net in the final 11 minutes to keep them right in the race.

A thrilling first half brought a host of chances, with Antonio Mirante in the Roma goal impressing, while the woodwork denied both Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala at either end.

Despite Roma’s greater need for a result, Juve continued to look the more threatening in the second half, but Florenzi made the most of his solitary opportunity and Dzeko wrapped victory up on the break, moving the hosts to within a point of fourth-placed Inter ahead of their game against Chievo on Monday.

Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Torino 3 (Belotti 56, 82, Zaza 81) Sassuolo 2 (Bourabia 27, Lirola 71)

Sampdoria 1 (Quagliarella 90+2-pen) Empoli 2 (Farias 56, Di Lorenzo 75)

Frosinone 1 (Dionisi 85) Udinese 3 (Okaka 11, 44, Samir 41)

SPAL 1 (Petagna 84-pen) Napoli 2 (Allan 49, Rui 88)

Roma 2 (Florenzi 79, Dzeko 90+2) Juventus 0

Monday

Bologna v Parma (1700), Inter Milan v Chievo (1900)

Played Saturday

Atalanta 2 (Barrow 46, Castagne 53) Genoa 1 (Pandev 89)

Cagliari 1 (Pavoletti 90+1) Lazio 2 (Alberto 31, Correa 53)

Fiorentina 0 AC Milan 1 (Calhanoglu 35)

The42 Team

