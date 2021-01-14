Ex-Mayo senior forward appointed new county U20 football boss

FORMER MAYO forward Maurice Sheridan has been appointed as the county’s new U20 football boss.

The news was confirmed this evening, with a statement adding: “We at Mayo Gaa would like to take the opportunity to wish Maurice and his backroom team the very best of luck in the 2021 season.”

Sheridan replaces Mike Solan, who stepped down at close of the 2020 season.

The new boss enjoyed a number of memorable moments as a player, including appearances in the 1996 and ’97 All-Ireland senior finals.

He was also an All-Ireland club-winning captain with Galway side Salthill Knocknacarra in 2006.

Meanwhile, as a coach, he previously helped NUIG reach the Sigerson Cup final in 2018.