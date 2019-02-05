This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -2 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Newcastle midfielder seeking millions of euros of damages from PSG

Hatem Ben Arfa was sidelined from April 2017 until his contract expired at the end of last season.

By AFP Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 12:02 AM
45 minutes ago 1,075 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4476993
Hatem Ben Arfa (file pic).
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Hatem Ben Arfa (file pic).
Hatem Ben Arfa (file pic).
Image: ABACA/PA Images

FORMER FRANCE INTERNATIONAL Hatem Ben Arfa is seeking millions of euros of damages from Paris Saint-Germain for allegedly freezing him out in the final year of his contract, his lawyer told AFP on Monday.

The 31-year-old former Newcastle United midfielder lodged his claim with the Paris industrial tribunal last week, lawyer Jean-Jacques Bertrand said.

Ben Arfa joined PSG in 2016, but was sidelined from April 2017 until his contract expired at the end of last season.

He played in 23 Ligue 1 matches for PSG, often as a substiute, without scoring a single league goal.

French newspaper Journal du Dimanche reported he is claiming he was shut out after the club took exception to the player appealing directly to PSG’s owner, the emir of Qatar, over a lack of contact with the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Ben Arfa, who is currently with Ligue 1 side Rennes, is seeking between seven and eight million euros in damages for “discrimination” he suffered for non-sporting reasons, French radio station RMC Sport reported.

The damages correspond to bonuses Ben Arfa says are unpaid.

Once one of his country’s brightest prospects, Paris-born Ben Arfa joined his home-town side among much fanfare after a standout season at Ligue 1 rivals Nice that helped rebuild a tarnished reputation following a disappointing period with Hull City in England.

He began his professional career with Lyon, before spells with Marseille and three and a half seasons with Newcastle.

After leaving PSG as a free agent he joined Rennes at the start of the season.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan scores superb point from play during league defeat to Mayo
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    IRELAND
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    Over 1.4 million people tuned in to see Ireland's opening Six Nations game on Saturday
    ENGLAND
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie