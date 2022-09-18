Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ex-Sligo player on target as St Mirren end Celtic's 364-day unbeaten league run

Goals either side of half-time from Mark O’Hara and Jonah Ayunga condemned the visitors to a first loss in 39 matches.

St Mirren's Jonah Ayunga celebrates scoring their side's second goal.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

REIGNING CHAMPIONS Celtic’s near year-long unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership came to an end on Sunday when the Glasgow giants suffered a shock 2-0 defeat by St Mirren.

Goals either side of half-time from Mark O’Hara and Jonah Ayunga — an English-born attacker who spent time on loan at both Sligo Rovers and Galway in 2017 — condemned visitors Celtic to a first league loss in 39 matches, a sequence spanning 364 days.

Celtic remain top of the table but they now lead Rangers by just two points after their arch-rivals won 2-1 at home to Dundee United on Saturday.

St Mirren’s first home win over Celtic since 2010 catapulted the Paisley club into third place, four points adrift of Rangers, with the Buddies joining Real Madrid as the only other team to have defeated Ange Postecoglou’s men in any competition so far this season.

