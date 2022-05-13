Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 13 May 2022
Advertisement

Ex-world champion Amir Khan retires from boxing

The 35-year-old British fighter hangs up his gloves with a record of 34 wins from his 40 fights.

By AFP Friday 13 May 2022, 7:19 PM
1 hour ago 783 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5763646
Amir Khan (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Amir Khan (file pic).
Amir Khan (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER WORLD champion Amir Khan announced on Friday he was retiring from boxing after a 17-year professional career.

The 35-year-old British fighter, who became a unified world champion at light-welterweight, hangs up his gloves with a record of 34 wins from his 40 fights.

The 2004 Olympic silver medallist, who also challenged for world titles at welterweight and middleweight, won the first 18 contests of his pro career, becoming one of the finest British boxers of his era.

Khan’s career ended in defeat when he was stopped in the sixth round of his grudge match against long-time rival and compatriot Kell Brook in Manchester in February.

Brook announced his own retirement last week.

“It’s time to hang up my gloves,” Khan wrote on his Twitter account. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.

“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.”

Khan became world champion in 2009, defeating Ukraine’s Andreas Kotelnik in a WBA super-lightweight bout and saw off US opponent Zab Judah to add the IBF belt two years later.

A controversial points loss against American Lamont Peterson later in 2011 brought the British boxer’s reign to a frustrating end but he was reinstated as WBA titlist after Peterson tested positive for a banned substance in the lead-up to the rematch.

But it was a short reign as he was savagely stopped by Danny Garcia in 2012, a defeat that marked the last time he came into the ring holding a major world title.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Khan leapt two divisions to face Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in 2016 for the WBC middleweight title but the Mexican ended matters clinically with a devastating one-punch sixth-round knockout.

Despite his waning performances in the ring, his appeal with the British public was cemented by an appearance on TV reality show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” in 2017.

Khan was also stopped inside six rounds by WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in 2019 before surprisingly teaming up and training alongside the American in Colorado for his much-anticipated fight against Brook earlier this year.

But there would be no storybook ending as Khan’s face was left battered and bruised before he was stopped on his feet.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie