Saturday 10 April 2021
Lawrence Dallaglio, the former England captain and World Cup winner, believes the winner of today’s game will win the competition. 

Here is our preview from earlier today.

“Is it a round too early, or two rounds too early?” asks Brian O’Driscoll. “This does look like the biggest fixture of the weekend.”

You can’t argue with the great man. 

It has been a superb weekend’s rugby already in Europe – and you have to say, La Rochelle were really impressive earlier this afternoon when they saw off Sale. Can Leinster join them in the semi-finals? Let us know what you think.

Hello and welcome to our liveblog from Exeter’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster. Leo Cullen’s side face a tough task this evening against the defending European champions, not least because Leinster are missing some key players, including Garry Ringrose.

Still, having won a fourth consecutive Pro14 title just a fortnight ago, Leinster are well equipped to give the English and European champions a cracking game. You can follow all the action with us here over the next couple of hours. Let’s read your thoughts on how the game will go.

