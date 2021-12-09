Membership : Access or Sign Up
Experienced World Cup-winning prop to stay with All Blacks until 2024

Joe Moody, a 57-Test forward, signed a contract extension on Friday.

Image: Alamy Stock Photo

VETERAN PROP Joe Moody signed a contract extension on Friday (local time) that will keep him with the All Blacks until 2024, New Zealand Rugby said.

The 57-Test forward, a World Cup winner with New Zealand in 2015, said he was pleased to be staying with the All Blacks and Super Rugby team Canterbury Crusaders.

“It’s a bloody good footy scene here in New Zealand and I’ve got a great set up down here in Christchurch, so looking forward to getting stuck in again over the next few seasons and playing my part,” Moody, 33, said in a statement.

New Zealand Rugby also recently signed All Blacks captain Sam Cane and star flanker Ardie Savea to long-term deals.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Niamh Briggs, and Murray Kinsella discuss a massive weekend of Champions Cup rugby for the four Irish provinces.

