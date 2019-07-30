This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jerry Jones says Cowboys can win Super Bowl without Ezekiel Elliott

The star running back has not yet shown up to the Cowboys' training camp.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 8:01 AM
30 minutes ago 603 Views 1 Comment
Jerry Jones, left, and Ezekiel Elliott

DALLAS COWBOYS OWNER Jerry Jones believes the NFL franchise can win the Super Bowl without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott is seeking a contract extension before the start of the season and the two-time Pro Bowler has not yet shown up to the Cowboys’ training camp.

Jones, however, does not seem to be worried as Dallas eye their sixth Super Bowl championship and first since 1995.

“The point there is, you don’t have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl … Emmitt [Smith] was the first one to do it,” Jones told CBS 11 Sports on Monday. 

“That’s one of the dilemmas at running back is that the league knows that you can win Super Bowls and not have the Emmitt Smith back there or not have Zeke back there.

“You’ve gotta do all of the things along with having Zeke that allow you to have other players so that you can win the Super Bowl. That’s what we’re going through.”

However, the Cowboys won three of their five Super Bowls with Smith as the NFL’s leading running back in each of those seasons.

Elliott has had similar success, without a ring, and is coming off one of the best seasons of his three-year career. 

He carried much of the team’s offensive load and now wants to be compensated for it. The Cowboys reportedly submitted an offer to Elliott, but neither he or his agents have been in contact with the team about it, the NFL Network noted.

Instead, Elliot is getting ready to train in Cabo San Lucas, according to another report.

