FA Cup: Hammers lose to weakened West Brom team, while Curtis scores for Portsmouth

WEST HAM CRASHED out of the FA Cup as their former manager Slaven Bilic led West Bromwich Albion to a surprise 1-0 win, while Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in Saturday’s fourth round action.

Albion boss Bilic, sacked by the Hammers in 2017, made eight changes as he prioritised the Championship leaders’ push to return to the Premier League, including a start for Ireland U21 international defender Dara O’Shea, who followed up signing a new three-and-a-half year deal on Friday with a man of the match display from right-back.

Despite the amount of changes Albion took a shock lead at the London Stadium when Conor Townsend drilled in his first goal for the club after nine minutes.

West Ham, struggling in the top-flight under new boss David Moyes and now without a win in four games, were given a lifeline when West Brom’s Semi Ajayi was sent off in the 72nd minute after his push earned a second yellow card.

Sebastien Haller should have equalised with a headed chance and Manuel Lanzini then dragged his shot wide, but Albion held on.

West Ham were jeered off by their furious fans, while Croatian Bilic, who also played for the east Londoners, celebrated a sweet success with his Albion players.

“We put a strong team out. I was well aware it was a home tie so I wanted to try to make it work, but on the day we did not play well enough,” Moyes said.

“We gave up opportunities in the early part of the game and they got their goal. Too many poor passes and not enough good play.”

Elsewhere, Newcastle had to settle for an embarrassing 0-0 draw with third tier Oxford at St James’ Park as their wretched FA Cup form haunted them again.

Steve Bruce’s side are looking to make the fifth round for the first time since 2006, but they needed a replay to beat minnows Rochdale in the previous round and they will have to go the distance again after this limp display.

Ireland international Ronan Curtis was on target for Portsmouth as they recorded a 4-2 win against Barnsley.

Curtis netted Portsmouth’s third goal, getting on the end of a long clearance from goalkeeper Alex Bass.

Burnley and Norwich made a combined total of 12 changes at Turf Moor, with the Canaries running out 2-1 winners.

Grant Hanley’s 53rd minute goal and a 57th minute strike from Josip Drmic put Norwich in control before Erik Pieters reduced the deficit in the 74th minute.

There was no place in the Norwich squad for Ireland U21 star Adam Idah. Robbie Brady played 80 minutes for Burnley while Jeff Hendrick was introduced off the bench shortly after the hour mark.

Cardiff fans were warned not to sing “racist or homophobic songs” after two incidents were reported during their 1-1 draw at fellow Championship side Reading.

Sheffield United won 2-0 at second tier Millwall through Muhamed Besic’s 62nd minute goal and Oliver Norwood’s 84th minute strike. Ireland international Callum Robinson came off the bench for the last 10 minutes. Darragh Egan was an unused substitute, while Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick both sat out the game.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s early goal sealed a 1-0 win for Leicester at Championship side Brentford.

Brendan Rodgers’ team are chasing a trip to Wembley on two fronts and the League Cup semi-finalists took the next step in the FA Cup.

Leicester, who have never won the FA Cup, are hoping to reach the final for the first time since 1969.

Despite Jamie Vardy’s absence with a glute injury, it took Leicester just four minutes to go ahead when Nigerian striker Iheanacho met James Justin’s cross with a clinical close-range finish.

Coventry and Birmingham played out a 0-0 draw to book a somewhat bizzare replay.

Home team Coventry are currently using Birmingham’s St Andrew’s stadium as their home ground after they were unable to agree a deal to remain at the Ricoh Arena earlier this season. As a result, the replay will be played at the same venue as Saturday’s drawn game.

